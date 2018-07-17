Donald Trump once famously bragged that he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose any voters. On Monday, he stood at a podium in Helsinki and committed an equivalent act. His weapon was not a gun, but words: openly endorsing Vladimir Putin’s denial of Russian meddling in our elections.
This he did in blatant disregard of the irrefutable evidence collected by our own intelligence agencies. Will Trump’s boast about his supporters’ blind loyalties turn out to be true? Or will his followers finally start to acknowledge that they can no longer enable his tragically misguided actions and stand up for the country we all love ?
Paul Ottley
Midtown
