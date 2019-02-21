Re: the Feb. 20 letter to the editor “Better ways to spend origins money.”

The writer blithely insinuates that their concept of a deity is all that is needed to answer the difficult questions of the universe, which appears to be a perfect example of willful ignorance (referred to in legal terms as willful blindness).

I once heard a pundit say, “Not all Republicans I know are racist, but all racists I know are Republicans.” I’m not sure that is true, but I would paraphrase him in saying that not all willfully ignorant people I know are Trump supporters, but all Trump supporters I know are willfully ignorant.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

