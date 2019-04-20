I have always considered that the darkest, most destructive forces in this country were Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell for the damage that each has done alone and collectively to this country's body of law, to our Constitution and to our Bill of Rights. I can now add a third dark and destructive force to that list, William Barr, who instead of carrying out his duties as U.S. Attorney General concerned about the protection under law of the citizens of this country, is now acting only as personal attorney to a man who has spent his life swindling and cheating untold numbers of contractors, workers and banks to be able to emblazon his name around the country in the most tawdry of fashions. It is obvious that he was appointed as Attorney General for that purpose-- and he is doing his best to keep the truth about Trump's many attempts to obstruct justice and trample on the Constitution from the American public. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.