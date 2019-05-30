I have read many articles and reader letters defending William Barr's refusal to deliver a completely unredacted copy of the Mueller report along with the underlying documents and evidence, including the grand jury information. All point out the grand jury material by law cannot be released. They stop there and whine about Barr would be sent to jail for doing so.
However, they never (if they know or not) point out that a simple request to a judge and approval is all that is needed to make the release fully legal. All that's needed is the will. See Ken Starr's release of his unredacted report and underlying evidence in the Clinton special counsel investigation. No problem!
So no more phony Barr defense. Release the report on the most important events in our government in years, no more lying about it and trying to suppress it.
Jay Sheridan
Northeast side
