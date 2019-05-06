Attorney General William Barr needs to step down now. I am extremely disappointed in his testimony claiming that the Special Counsel Mueller is report is "his baby." It is not his baby, it belongs to the American people. We paid money. We asked our public servants to conduct this investigation. The council's findings are not William Barr's baby. Rather, they are the property of the American people. Additionally, we need to release the Mueller report as he prepared it for the American public. I am extremely frustrated at the politicization of our judiciary system - that is not where politics belong. William Barr needs to step down so we can get someone who will conduct justice and not politics at the Attorney General's office.
Inez Duarte
West side
