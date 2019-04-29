Re: the April 23 article "Let's make winning candidate take both Electoral College, popular vote."
Thanks to Tom Money for a thought provoking article, however it has some major flaws. It fails to outline what happens when two candidates split the vote as happened in 2016. We would have likely ended up with Pres. Obama serving a minimum of another six months illegally under our constitution.
Further, what it truly ignores is the rising amount of independent voters, and with it the real possibility of the US moving closer to a three party system. Bill Clinton won the 1992 election because Ross Perot ran as an independent and received 19 percent of the votes, mostly from conservative voters.
I am tired of the two party system that promotes an "us vs them" mentality instead of focusing on what is good for the nation. Money's position would only make permanent the two party system that blocks progress in our legislature. It is a bad idea.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
