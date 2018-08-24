Like all Americans I thank Sen. John McCain for his extraordinary patriotism and public service. One of my last duties in Vietnam was negotiating POW release. Viet Cong and North Vietnamese generals walked out of the meeting failing to agree on details of release. Above my authority I radioed U.S. Navy, which was clearing Haiphong harbor of mines, immediately to stop work. They did and within an hour VC and NVA generals came back to me saying they now agreed to all conditions for POW release which would include John McCain.
When he considered running for president I chaired the committee of veterans to assist him. So I have had some contact with this great American and wish him and his family all the best.
Gen. John Adams Wickham
Former U.S. Army Chief of Staff
