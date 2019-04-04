A letter in the Star's March 31 edition refers to the Mueller investigation as a failed "witch hunt" which failed to find even "one single dot" to link Trump or his campaign staff with Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The writer goes on to criticize skeptical Democrats who are continuing the investigations since "they haven't even read the details of Mueller's report."
No dots? Then why have a number of Trump's team perjured themselves when denying Russian connections? Why did Trump himself refuse to an interview with Mueller, if not fear of perjuring himself? Why are Trump's former assistant campaign manager and former National Security advisor now cooperating witnesses with the investigation?
Witch hunt?
As far as the charge that Democratic investigators haven't read Mueller's report--true enough--because Trump's AG refuses to release it!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
