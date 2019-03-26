The Department of the Interior wants to remove federal protection of the Gray Wolf in the lower 48 states.
Wolves, who are so important to a healthy ecosystem, were almost completely wiped out in the early 1900's and their numbers are still not strong.
Since their re-introduction to Yellowstone National Park, plants, trees and animals that were in decline are thriving again.
If this egregious plan is successful, these beautiful, intelligent, and social creatures who live in family packs and mourn when one of their family is killed, will be trapped and hunted without mercy.
The Mexican Wolf, whose numbers are small, is not included in the delisting but will be in danger as well. Traps don't know the difference and most hunters don't either.
Please write and call your legislators, sign petitions and support those organizations that are fighting to protect God's creatures.
Jan Peddy
East side
