A woman who murdered a man in 2006 was recently granted clemency by Tennessee's Governor and will soon be released from prison. Although she shot a man in the back of the head she now claims she was a sex-trafficking victim. I am not in possession of all the facts so cannot make a reasonable conclusion about her claim. I do know that a man died because of her actions, that is undeniable.
The news article stated that law enforcement officials had opposed clemency though speaking out for the woman included Kim Kardashian West and RIhanna. I cannot truly feel comfortable knowing that notable backers for the woman were a singer and a woman whose chief claim to fame is making a sex tape. Somehow comparing those two with educated law enforcement officials doesn't quite meet the eye's test for reason. I suppose its a sign of the times.
Phil Reinecker
East side
