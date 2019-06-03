Republicans control both the Governorship and legislature in 22 states. Many are processing bills to virtually ban abortions. Two states have passed bills without exclusion for rape or incest. On 5/17/19 the Democratic controlled Congress passed a bill giving additional protection to the Gay community and a Republican Congressman calls it a 'horrifying overreach of government'.
If Republicans reject abortions and Gay Rights for religious reasons, what happened to separation of Church and State? If you don't believe in abortions, don't have one but where did Republicans get the right to dictate to woman's bodies? How many of those unwanted babies will those Republicans adopt and raise? Because Republicans do not agree with someone else's lifestyle how is it right to deny them equal protection under the law?
I remember back alley abortions before Roe v Wade and women died, Pray it doesn't happen again.
Dave Glicksman
Marana
