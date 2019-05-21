Men, can women take care of their own bodies please? Stop trying to regress to 1619 -- it is 2019! It is the Year of the Woman!
Since when is rape consensual? That statement is an oxymoron (get out your dictionaries morons). How dare you! Celebrity Alyssa Milano has the right idea -- don't have sex with these men.
I asked a native of Mississippi, born and raised there, now 46, about the prevailing views of abortion in southern states that are passing these archaic abortion laws and he said "Woman, you WILL have your daddy's baby." Enough said?
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
