In Sunday's news, you made sure to cover the 100,000 strong women's march in Washington DC. You covered a small story about some Catholic school boys supposedly causing problems and starting trouble at an "anti abortion" event. That story was clarified in the next day's edition, but no correction offered. But, of course, being a fair and non-biased paper, for some reason there was nothing about the 300,000 strong pro-life rally in Washington DC. on Saturday. I wonder why.
Jerry Meixner
Northwest side
