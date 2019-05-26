Today's star mentioned the people who are being told what to believe with regard to both gun control and abortion. May I PLEASE state a simple solution for preventing abortion? PREVENT conception in the first place, & it won't be an issue!!!
However in the case of girls and underage women, where there is rape and, or incest, WHO will protect the female victims?
In grad school an number of years ago, I learned that many professional women were committing suicide because they were not allowed employment just for being a woman. Girls are sometimes kept from reading or going to school. I knew a woman from Syria who was in fear of being killed from having an abortion.
Do we want this kind of control of women in our in our country by powerful men and religious zealots? Or do we stand up for our bodies, our souls, and for the rights of children who are not being cared for in this country. Too many youngsters live in abusive foster homes or are being horribly abused by their parents. Let's focus on mental health for all!
Janice Campos
Foothills
