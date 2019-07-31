No longer can I celebrate the U.S. Women's Soccer team victory.
The joy has been tarnished by their disgusting, unprofessional behavior disgracing the AMERICAN flag, a symbol of the country that afforded them the opportunity to participate in this global event as athletes and proud Americans. It is tragic when a sporting event is seen as an avenue to express personal opinion rather than enjoying the purpose for which it was intended. These women accepted the sponsorship provided by America to foot the bill for their expenses in order to compete on the world stage only to come home and disrespect our national anthem, our flag and our pride in our country.
This behavior is unacceptable. If these women don't feel proud of their country, they should pack their bags and soccer balls and move to a wonderful place more deserving of their respect. Perhaps North Korea, China or Russia?
Hang your heads in shame , ladies, for degrading your country in the eyes of the world.
CJ Lawhon
Foothills
