A reader accused the “mainstream media” of making too much of a comment made by a Florida candidate. The opposing candidate and the media have pointed out that this remark is a racist dog whistle or bullhorn. The candidate refuses to apologize for the comment, stating he did nothing wrong. Apparently the reader agrees. The candidate and reader are wrong.
Any decent person would say that his comment has unintentionally offended someone, and apologize for it. The candidate and reader have taken the position that they have the right to determine what is and is not offensive to another. The issue would have gone away if he had said that he did not mean the comment to be taken that way.
I know some will dismiss my position as just more PC crap. As US citizens, we need to understand all of us are not going to agree on all issues or interpretations. In my opinion, common decency and respect for others views are the foundation of our society.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.