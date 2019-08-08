Today the president read a carefully written speech that contained many heretofore missing thoughts on racism, bigotry and gun laws. I listened closely to the words. These should have been uttered much earlier, but more importantly acted upon by his energetic pressure to pass laws that are supported by an overwhelming majority of us.
He lost my hopefulness when I recalled his responses to past mass murders. He offered timely and limited words of comfort, then swiftly backed away from any tangible effort to support real changes to gun laws.
It is a case of believing what you want to believe. In this case, how do you believe a man who owns his unprecedented record of lying to us?
Sadly, I believe we will see more nutcases do great harm to innocent people under license provided by Trump’s latest bigoted attacks on those who have voiced their opinions against him and toward non-whites in general, long before he moves on gun laws.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
