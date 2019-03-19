Trump played a role in the heartbreaking slaughter of people at two religious gatherings, as cited in the manifesto by the killer. All too many will say that this despicable act was solely perpetrated by a deranged individual. While a part is true, this is not the first time a person has used the president as justification for executing or planning terrorism.
Over several decades, Trump has proven his bigotry. His treatment of non-whites has been found illegal in courts and in a NYC paper (full page ad paid for by him) for the Central Park Five to be executed.
What is truly sad to me is that there are so many of us who still support him while he continues to avoid being honest about his own biases and bigotry. If you believe you are perfect, by definition you have no flaws.
Powerful people in too many countries are allowing or encouraging intolerance between peoples. Why do US citizens tolerate our president to do so?
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.