Thank you for your spirited response regarding the importance of free press and sanctity of humanity. Words do matter, mutual respect and civility should be as innate as the air we breath and share. When we derail others for personal advantage we tear at the fabric and soul of what is great and noble in the essence of self and the collective of community.
Mutual respect is the core of any lasting good we can do in this world. President George H.W. Bush’s statement of 1,000 points of light was an outreach for each person to be an example of service, respect and mutual support. In today’s rhetoric this imagery has more the appearance of the nation’s fabric riddled in bullet holes and self aggrandizement.
Bruce Derrick
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.