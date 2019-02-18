This is directed at 30-40, somethings. If you are engaged in the democracy of this country or not, I submit to you a cautionary tale. My husband just asked this question: "If I write a letter explaining how dangerous I think Donald Trump and his administration is, can I be arrested?" Think about that.
I answered that you could end up on a government "list," get fired, as have numerous newspaper journalists and editorial cartoonists, you could not have as many clients, your friends might disappear, but no, you will not be arrested — yet. We are being played by people who are very experienced with divisive rhetoric and if we — you — don't care or think you have no power to change this, we will all soon be wondering if speaking your mind will get you arrested.
Virginia Gethmann
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.