RE: the March 28 letter "McCain not missed by this conservative."
Editor, in response to W. Cashman's 'worst president - Obama.' Did 'worst president -Obama' honor his commitment to wife and family not sleep with porn stars and denigrate women? Did 'worst president - Obama' attempt to provide affordable health care for citizens not take it away? Did 'worst president - Obama' enact programs to help save the planet not strip away environmental protections? Did 'worst president - Obama' honor others and not himself with beautiful speeches that inspired us in hope not divide us in acrimony? Did 'worst president - Obama' engage foreign governments with grace and intelligence not bombast, arrogance and awkwardness? Did 'worst president - Obama' weep for those who were murdered in mass shootings and at a loss for words sing Amazing Grace from the depths of his pain not dishonor them with hollow platitudes or callous disregard? Did 'worst president - Obam'a' understand he was president not a petty tyrant? Enough said.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
