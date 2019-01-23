Re: the Jan. 21 letter “Demise of the Democratic Party”
After asserting that the Democratic Party has been “kidnapped by hardcore socialists,” the writer adds this: “And the fact that the voters threw out a socialist administration in 2016 and gave a loud and clear hell no to the election of another, continues to gnaw at their very soul.”
Brevity is a comedy essential, and here’s two howlers in one sentence. Howler one: No administration was thrown out in 2016. One did leave due to constitutional term limits. Howler two: The other “socialist administration” (presumably Hillary Clinton) wasn’t rejected “loud and clear.” True, Clinton lost in the Electoral College. But she led at the polls by almost three million votes. That's hardly a forceful repudiation. The soul-gnawing part is open for debate.
Please, Star, keep publishing letters like this one. In these trying times, we can all use a laugh.
Michael Rule
Midtown
