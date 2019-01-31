A recent letter equated the Berlin Wall with "a wall against Mexico" although most of the people arriving at our border now are Central Americans. The Berlin Wall was built to keep people inside East Germany, not to keep the West Germans or anyone else out. The analogy is factually wrong. And by the way, how many immigrants/refugees are seeking to enter China, Russia, North Korea, Iran or any other totalitarian state? From what I read and hear in the news, they're all seeking to reach western democracies. Why? Because we believe in freedom and the rule of law, which too many take for granted.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
