It's not September, when we as a nation are reminded of our obligation to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks - it's merely June, and the news cycle is still making its trip around the sun. However, 18 years later, the 9/11 First Responders still suffer the uncertainty of illness in the quagmire of our healthcare system, while our government ignores their sacrifice and their plight.
I implore readers to take the time to go on Youtube and watch Jon Stewart's emotional and heart-wrenching speech to a skeleton-crew Congress this past week, in defense of an issue he has championed for over a decade, meeting nothing but soothsaying and procrastination. In the words of Mr. Stewart, the inaction of Congress on this issue is, "Shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution."
Zachary Love
Midtown
