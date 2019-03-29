Great jome by gentleman who stated that Republicans suffered silently under Obama. He should consider writing for SNL. However, if he's actually serious he should be seen by a neurologist for amnesia. Michelle Obama was called " an ape in heels", Ted Nugent called Obama a " subhuman mongrel", Trump was the main proponent of birther nonsense, insinuating that Obama wasn't an American. Lots of Nope and Nobama bumper stickers. I hope the writer has a long career as a standup or gets needed help.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.