Many thanks to the writer of "Haters won't get rid of Trump", August 1. I couldn't agree more that we need so much more of the successes of Donald Trump. Like failing to get the Affordable Care Act repealed, lying more than 16 times a day last June and July, alienating our allies and embracing our enemies, encouraging foreign enemies to infiltrate and sabotage our election system, giving huge tax breaks to the wealthy and letting the middle class fend for itself, enriching his family at the expense of the taxpayer, separating families at the border at the expense of the taxpayer only to have to undo it weeks later, at the expense of the taxpayer, filling the swamp with the likes of Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke, costing the taxpayers millions, changing his mind three times in one sentence, failing to get funding for the border wall. Gosh, I just can't list them all. That's the kind of winner we need more of right now!
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
