I want to make the case that our sitting president is a fine man and gauging from the content of most Daily Star Letters, this will be tough.
Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter share the distinction of being the only lifelong non-smoking, non-drinking presidents. Unlike JFK and Bill Clinton who conducted their sexual escapades within White House walls, we have no reports of any indiscretions, anywhere during this presidency. He does however have a love affair with twitter which has made him the most accessible president ever.
Trump is not a dedicated churchgoer, but there is nothing in his words or actions that would cause us to believe that he is not a religious man. Schedule permitting, he has Shabbat dinner with his Conservative Jewish daughter and her family.
His wife Melania is an exceptional first lady, with a style, elegance, charm and command of other languages that we haven’t seen since Jacqueline Kennedy.
How did I do?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
