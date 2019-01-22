Jonah Goldberg just needed to go back to 2016 to find the theory that the Russians were trying to tilt the presidential election toward Trump. That theory turned out to be fact.
Mr Goldberg goes on to list some of the reasons to suspect Trump of being in control of Putin then says that doesn’t make him the Manchurian president. So what about dropping out of NATO. Trump towers built with Russian money. How many gifts must Putin get from Trump to get Mr. Goldberg to think that Trump is not just ignorant but actually working for Putin. He has deconstructed the Executive branch and has the Republicans in Washington afraid to confront him. Trump like the Devil, lies and loves chaos. Thats the way he operates. Trump is a threat to the free world. So Mr. Goldberg how many gifts to Putin before you see the puppet?
RAY Omdahl
Green Valley
