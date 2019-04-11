Some say that America should be a democracy rather than a republic and the president should be elected by popular vote, majority rules.
The other side says that the College protects small states from the tyranny of the majority who reside in the big states.
Both sides are entrenched in their positions, but there is a possible compromise. We can make the process more democratic while preserving the concept of our republic by moving the College from the 50-state level to the 3,141-county level.
By the way, Trump won 3,084 of the counties and Clinton won 57.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.