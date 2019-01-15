In response to Ken Beegle’s letter concerning the inability to contact our recently elected officials, I was able to do so yesterday suggesting the Senate put forth a movement to remove Mitch McConnell from the Senate Majority Leadership position.
It is extremely inappropriate of Senator McConnell to withhold presentation of legislation aimed at ending this ridiculous government shutdown - just because there are no provisions for President Trump’s border wall.
I urge everyone to go to Senate.gov and House.gov, locate your representatives, follow the Contact links and demand that Senator McConnell be removed from his leadership role immediately. Trump is not the cause of this government shutdown. It’s his primary puppet in-chief, Mitch McConnell.
Scott Saylor
Northwest side
