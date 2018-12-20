It's possible to listen to another person's point of view without getting angry about their opinion. Politics should not be a combat sport where there has to be a winner or a loser. Politics should be a listening activity where problems are identified and solutions are explored. The goal is not to win the argument. The goal is to solve the problem.
The extreme right-wing/left-wing combat that's taking place in our country right now pits neighbor against neighbor and solves little. Ninety percent of our problem is that we don't know how to solve our problems. We seek solutions which please us even if they don't please anybody else. The first thing we do in school is to teach children that they can't always have every thing their own way. It's time to start acting like adults, not 5-year-olds.
Jay Quick
North side
