Sometimes you just have to laugh. Donald Trump's blithe acceptance of Putin's assurances that he and Russia had nothing to do with hacking our 2016 national election reminds me of when my brother asked my sister-in-law if he was henpecked. She responded, "No, honey, you're not henpecked." He looked at me and said, "See, I'm not henpecked." For Trump and the United States, it's worse than being henpecked! We Americans are hamstrung!
Barbara Benjamin
Foothills
