For those of you who believe we need to re-elect Trump in 2020 to save the economy I say “ Have you no integrity or moral compass?” You are willing to allow a man who threatens your friends and neighbors, causing them pain and fear, in order to have more money in your bank account? These are our neighbors and friends we’re talking about - not “ those people “. These are “our people”. Let’s all be willing to stand up for what is morally right - and you know exactly what to do.
Mary Vida
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.