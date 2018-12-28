Shame on you Congress for allowing this government shut-down. We elected you to you take care of our country but you have failed. You control the purse strings, you are required to pass a budget, and you have the ability to over-ride a President’s veto. Instead you decided to do nothing but recess. When are you going to start doing your job instead of doing what you believe is ‘politically safe’ so you can get re-elected? Shame on you for letting the bully win! It is time for you to start doing what you were elected to do, taking care of America, even when our president fails to do so.
George Gluski
Northwest side
