Re: the Dec. 16 letter to the editor "Besides Heins, 'Pickles,' the Star disappoints."
Where to begin with this. Given the president's well-documented propensity for lying about any and all subjects, primarily to feed his fragile ego, how exactly do you find actual news on his Twitter feed? I see a daily fire hose of "witch hunt" accusations, demeaning comments about anyone and everyone who disagrees with his world view, and his complete failure to take responsibility for anything, no matter how small. His opponents are the "worst ever," his supporters the "best ever" (until they're not). He's supposed to be our leader — it's beyond me how anyone can see his Twitter feed as befitting the office.
Dennis Palmer
Foothills
