Dear Kendrick Castillo, You are a true Brave Hero! You saved dozens of your fellow students Lives. 18 yrs. Old and very Brave,! Your parents are proud but sad because you were the only Child! Lori Gilbert-Kaye and Riley Howell also gave up their own lives to save others! American terrorists are here! Not foreign born Terrorists! Your President and his followers aren't and won't stop this madness, because of Money! God Bless you three.
David Leon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.