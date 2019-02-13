The Green New Deal resolution in the House and Senate is a ray of hope for me. I’m 27 years old, and scientists have been warning the world that we must cut emissions since before I was born. Yet emissions have only increased, and we will be seeing frightening consequences of climate change in my lifetime.
I’m recently married, and I want to start a family. But I’m afraid of the kind of world my children will inherit. The Green New Deal is the only proposal I have seen that rises to meet the urgency of this problem. The goals of the Green New Deal may be ambitious and challenging, but it will create millions of good, living-wage jobs for Americans as we meet them. Young people like myself desperately need the Green New Deal, and I hope that our community and our leaders make it a reality.
Staci Smith
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.