This letter is in response to the gibberish posted by a disgruntled trumpanzee, about poor tRump being picked on by the Democrats.
It's been over two years since he has reared his ugly head and you still haven't figured him out. But then trump said he loved the uneducated.
The is a following is a short summery about your illustrious Traitor in Chief.
According to you:
tRump is a great businessman. Yet he has been bankrupted five time.
tRump is a playboy. Yet he has never had a decent woman in his life. They have all been either gold diggers, whores porn stars or underage girls.
tRump is a stable genius. Yet he hides his grades.
tRump is a good Christian. Yet he never goes to church.
tRump is a philanthropist. Yet he defrauded charities.
tRump is a patriot. Yet Cadet Bone Spurs mocks gold star widows, is Putin's puppet, insults veterans and is a five time draft dodger.
Want to really drain the swamp?
VOTE BLUE NO MATTER WHO
Al Lindseth
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.