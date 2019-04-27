Dear Senator Warren,
You can't impeach someone for being stupid, misleading or fickle; for working against the best interests of the majority; or for not being honest, compassionate or fair; or behaving with disregard for morality; or for being selfish, narcissistic or golfing excessively. You can't even impeach somebody for dragging down the US in the estimation of most nations of the world by behaving in these ways.
But I'm with you.
As the American Omaha Nation proverb goes, "He who is present at a wrongdoing and does not lift up a hand to prevent it, is a guilty as the wrongdoer."
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
