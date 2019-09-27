Poor Donald, living in a fantasy of his own making, or ignorance, doesn't seem to realize that the Presidency is a glass bubble that he chose in which to live and work. Nothing...but NOTHING he's done, does or contemplates doing will escape public scrutiny.
He has me laughing anew because more and more Americans are gettng wise to his machinations, though not necessarily evil are just plain dumb. I believe he has no concept of what life after impeachment might be like. Nixon did. This dumb schmuck of a President needs a lesson in US history.
I have respect for the "office" of the President but none for its present occupant.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.