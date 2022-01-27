RTA letters to the editor: Jan. 27

Working as team breeds success
Re: the Jan. 23 article “Tucson wants to leave RTA? Good riddance.”
I write this letter not as a transportation expert and not to critique the RTA objectives, but as a businessman who has learned through 60 years of architectural experience since 1961 that the success of any enterprise or project depends upon the cooperation and support of all elements of the community which might be involved: civic, public and private, thus becoming the project team.
Steve Christy’s comments are counterproductive and childish. The city of Tucson is a major component of our region with which Christy may disagree, but without which RTA decisions will be hollow. I can guarantee that if Christy does his job and invests the time, he will discover city officials willing to find solutions and participate in the team process.
Robert Swaim
East side
I’ve heard this story before
Re: the Jan. 16 article “Funding Tucson’s transportation future.”
Reading Mayor Romero’s op-ed regarding the RTA reminded me of growing up and working in the Seattle-King County area watching the region struggle with regional issues, especially the pollution of Lake Washington. Cities and sewer districts were discharging effluent directly into the lake, making it unsafe to swim.
Leaders responded with a Federation of Governments (called Metro) made up of cities, sewer districts and the county to clean up the lake. New treatment plants were built and the lake was soon swimmable again. After this success, Metro assumed additional responsibilities and the Metro Council grew to 42 members who gradually began raising equity issues and creating dissension.
In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that governing boards where members did not represent equal populations violated the “one person, one vote” requirement of the U.S. Constitution. Metro did not comply, was dissolved and its responsibilities were assumed by King County. Metro was a success whose time had passed.
I wonder if the RTA is on the same path.
Michael Mulcahy
Northeast side
Steller’s column on First Avenue
Re: the Jan. 12 article “Politics over First Avenue plan could be bad sign.”
Someone once said that those that do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. I put Tim Steller in that category.
His recent column on changing the design of the First Avenue project shows that he has either forgotten, or never knew, why the Regional Transportation Authority was created. Taxpayers used to vote to fund road projects and the politicians used to ignore them and build what they wanted. The RTA was created so that the projects people voted on were built to match what they voted on.
The First Avenue project can be changed, but, as Farhad Moghimi stated, it must first undergo a “very extensive process” before that happens. Steve Kozachik wanted to change the Broadway project without the process and Steller wants to change the First Avenue project the same way. No changes should ever take place in any RTA project unless it goes through a process, so the taxpayers get what they voted for.
Jeff Britt
East side
The towns are the real bullies
Re: the Sept. 27 article “Marana mayor calls Tucson threat to leave regional transportation group ‘playing bully’”
I beg to differ with Marana Mayor Ed Honea. The city of Tucson isn’t the bully in the room when discussing the Regional Transportation Authority. The small jurisdictions like Marana, Sahuarita and Oro Valley are the bullies with their oversized power on the PAG Regional Council and the RTA Board.
The small jurisdictions have seven of the nine votes, representing less than 15% of the Pima County population. That leaves 85% of the population with just two votes.
The State of Arizona recommends that voting systems be apportioned on an equitable geographic population basis. Arlie Adkins, an associate professor of urban planning at the University of Arizona, pointed out in his presentation to the Regional Council that the lack of proportional representation leads to the disenfranchisement of urban residents and people of color.
There’s been a recession, pandemic and an insurrection, so the status quo no longer works. All Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is asking for is fair and equitable representation, but “Of course those that are winning in an inequitable system don’t want to change that system.”
Ruth Reiman
Midtown
City elections not fair either
Re: the Sept. 23 article “City officials hold firm on threat to leave RTA.”
I read today that Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik doesn’t think the voting structure of the RTA is fair, that it’s not representative. So I guess he does understand the concept of taxation without representation. Yet he apparently has no problem with the voting structure of the city of Tucson. Each ward submits candidates to represent their wards, but the final vote is citywide, not ward-wide. The result is taxation without representation. A little hypocritical, I think.
Susan Berger
East side
RTA veto power cuts both ways
Re: the June 17 article “Openness and compromise required for next RTA plan.”
In his opinion piece on the RTA, Board of Supervisors member Rex Scott complains that proportional representation would give Tucson with its 52% of the population veto power over any proposals, but apparently he is perfectly happy with the current arrangement which in fact gives representatives of less than 30% of the population that same veto power he claims to be so concerned about. Despite his claims, there is a real problem here and I fully understand Tucson’s concerns about continuing on the current terms.
Wesley Green
Green Valley
City’s hypocrisy shines through
How sad that the Tucson mayor and City Council threaten to drop out of the Regional Transportation Authority because Tucson is underrepresented on the RTA. Yet these same politicians want to sock higher water rates to unincorporated Pima County residents who have zero representation on the Tucson Water system. Do these hypocrites even see the irony, or are they just shameless? Maybe both organizations need to properly represent all of their constituents.
Charles Broder
Foothills
Remember why we have an RTA
Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik, Mayor Regina Romero, and now Bob Cook have all taken their shots at the RTA, whining about the process the authority uses for large construction projects.
Have we all forgotten why the RTA was created? What used to happen was a construction project was planned, had hearings, and was voted on. After that, the politicians did what they wanted and ignored what was voted on. Voters could not trust the government to do what was voted on, so the RTA came into being.
Kozachik wanted a whole lane removed from the Broadway project. That’s not a small change. If someone really wants to make a major change in a project that has already been approved, let them put it back in front of the voters that are paying for it to see if they agree. Everyone needs to wake up and see that all the complaining is an effort to go back to the old ways where the voters are ignored. Don’t let it happen, Tucson.
Jeff Britt
East side
Major changes needed in RTA
People talk about bikeways, pedestrian-friendly streets and public transit. Those things are not possible outside the urban core. Regional Transportation Association is funding sprawl and feeding exurbia. The urban voters are getting nothing in return — in 10 years. Grant Road started 30 years late and maybe they’re still working on it. Currently, no discernible movement of earth. Bus service stinks, and folks won’t ride it. I will not support RTA again without major changes. The status quo is not helping.
Stop funding sprawl or stop funding “regional” transportation.
John Yoakum
Downtown
End the RTA boondoggle
I see that the snake (and other) oil salesmen are starting to beat the drums for the heat island medicine show otherwise known as the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA).
While a coordinated, regional and thoughtful approach is important, the RTA boondoggle is none of these. We need fixed roads, not fatter, hotter ones, but as the pothole slalom increasingly becomes local sport, the RTA just wants to sling new asphalt, providing nothing for the maintenance work that needs to be done.
Throughout the country, forward-thinking communities have found a host of better ways to move people and goods. Apparently unaware of an increasingly heated Southwest, the RTA is stuck in old solutions that other communities know create problems. The RTA brands Pima County as an outdated, mediocre place. We’re better than that. In an increasingly competitive economic environment, Pima County needs a different brand.
Mark Homan
Midtown
Tucson roads are overbuilt
Re: the May 17 letter “RTA plan should address emissions.’
I enthusiastically agree with the letter writer complaining about more proposed asphalt for Tucson. Tucson’s roads are already so overbuilt and excessively wide that bike lanes, sidewalks and more landscaping could be added to the already existing roadbed with no need for widening.
Simply narrow the overly wide lanes and reduce the excessive number of lanes. Tucson’s roads are built like freeways, which encourages speeding and dangerous driving. No wonder pedestrians are regularly killed here. To cross an intersection is almost a mile hike to cross the two-lane left-turn lane, the six travel lanes, the middle lane and the dedicated right-turn lane, which lanes are all excessively wide.
Pavement increases the heat-island effect and destroys the desert. It is time for more environmentally aware thinking and to stop making Tucson look like a freeway-centered industrial site.
Christine Schwamberger
West side
More asphalt won’t help city
How can the city of Tucson continue to sponsor Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) road-widening projects? We’re asked to accept the destruction of businesses and homes and the heat-mass effect of more asphalt in exchange for upgraded intersections, more accessible sidewalks and wider bike lanes.
Well, guess what: all those improvements can be made and to many more miles of existing roadways for the cost, if we ditch the 1960s mindset that prioritizes even more space for cars. Six lanes on First Avenue? What problem does that solve?
I’m sick of hearing that these projects must be completed because they were in the plan voters approved in 2006. That was before the 2007 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warned we must limit global warming to 2°C. Before Tucson had reached 2.5°C warming since 1970. We know how to create livable cities, this is not the way. RTA is a doomsday machine that must be stopped.
Suzanne Schafer
Downtown
RTA plan should tackle emissions
Transportation is the No. 1 contributor of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That is why it is especially curious that the Pima Association of Governments fails to address the climate crisis, even indirectly, in its Regional Transportation Authority five-year Transportation Improvement Plan.
This plan should include analysis and prioritization of climate change mitigation and adaption rather than just the mandated air quality review. The carbon emissions associated with particular projects should weigh heavily in which projects are funded and which are not. It should not be about building to maximize growth.
Those projects with the most significant emissions should be modified or scrapped. We simply cannot afford business as usual. The climate crisis is costing us every day relative to our health and welfare and certainly the future of our communities. It is time for a plan that reflects that reality.
Sandy Bahr
Downtown
Regionalism fine for small towns
Thank you, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, for your perspective on how a regional viewpoint best serves Pima County residents. It seems that the mayors from the small jurisdictions play the regional card whenever they want something that they don’t have the resources to pay for themselves.
I recently learned that Sahuarita has several new housing developments either being built or under consideration. Sahuarita doesn’t have impact fees for developers, so Sahuarita has to find funding to provide roadways to and from these new housing developments.
Therefore, to fund these new roads or the widening of existing roads Sahuarita is asking for regional transportation dollars through the next RTA plan.
So I ask myself, why as a Tucson resident would I support a sales tax to pay for local roads in Sahuarita so the residents can live comfortably in a car-dependent community? The answer is I wouldn’t.
Ruth Reiman
Midtown
Tucsonans’ input should be greater
Re: the July 18 article “Star’s endorsements in Wards 3 and 6.”
Even thought the Star didn’t endorse Kevin Dahl, it gave enough information for me to see that Kevin Dahl is the Ward 3 candidate for whom I should vote. The Star rightly states that Kevin is a fighter for our environment, but implies that because Mayor Romero is also a fighter for mitigating climate change, that Kevin’s vote and ideas are not really needed. I happen to want my elected representative to be a leader for making Tucson a more livable place.
The Star piece then states that Kevin supports the RTA being changed to give more power to the citizens who live in Tucson. I also support that idea. The inner neighborhoods have been neglected for too long.
So I’m voting for Kevin because he is a committed environmentalist, and he will use that knowledge to fight for the RTA to give more power to the residents of Tucson and Ward 3.
David Rubin
Midtown
