State Rep. Mark Finchem has proposed HB 2002, which would prohibit teachers in Arizona from having classroom discussions about "controversial" political, racial and religious topics. This effort at governmental thought control would have very negative effects on academic freedom, on the development of students' critical thinking skills, and on freedom of speech. If teachers are to help students learn how to think, classroom discussions must include topics that some may consider "controversial." Also, who will determine what topics are "controversial." The Arizona House of Representatives should not consider this terrible bill.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.