The problem with ignorance is that – as with its cousin misery – it craves company. People who hide from a nuanced understanding of human sexuality, are the same ones who cannot understand why others should have the right to pursue knowledge through the use of actual evidence.
Unfortunately, those people often use social power to curtail or restrict the rest of us. They claim offended sensibilities, assaulted morals or attacks on their culture as reasons for avoiding facts. What they really want is to project their idolatry of ignorance onto the rest of us.
I taught college courses in human sexuality for over ten years. Humans are “sexualized” by nature and “re-sexualized” by society. Those who are “asexual” – or profess to have no sexual orientation at all – make up only about one percent of the population. It appears that House Speaker Bowers hopes to re-sexualize Arizona’s children into a binary, religious fiction.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.