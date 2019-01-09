Now it is L.A. I have just one question for you: Did you teachers not sign a contract that specified what you would earn and what you responsibilities would be? No one forced you to sign that contract. Now you do not want to honor that contract.
How would you feel if a painter entered into a contracted with you to paint your house for a agreed upon price and after receiving your deposit, purchasing materials and prepping the house told you that he would not finish the work unless you gave him more money. You are doing exactly the same thing. You are not honoring your contract. What kind of example are being for those students of yours?
Be a professional and honor the contract you signed and next year resign your position. That's what I did many years ago because I had integrity. By the way, I was president of the Teachers Association for the district and one that received numerous local, state and national awards.
Lawrence Klein
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.