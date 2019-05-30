Re: the May 13 article "Arcosanti: Grand experiment in sustainable living nears 50."
In the mid/late 1970s I often visited my buddy who was interning on the Arcosanti project. The scene was very different than what was portrayed in your cover story. Many mind expanding strolls through the surrounding desert seemed to be the way interns passed the time. I never heard talk of architecture or sustainability. I never saw Soleri and asked my buddy why this was. He said he traveled a lot. Kind of ironic that for all the reasons stated for building and living in a place like Arcosanti, Soleri lived in Paradise Valley!
Tom Kolaz
Midtown
