Re: the May 13 article "Arcosanti: Grand experiment in sustainable living nears 50."

In the mid/late 1970s I often visited my buddy who was interning on the Arcosanti project. The scene was very different than what was portrayed in your cover story. Many mind expanding strolls through the surrounding desert seemed to be the way interns passed the time. I never heard talk of architecture or sustainability. I never saw Soleri and asked my buddy why this was. He said he traveled a lot. Kind of ironic that for all the reasons stated for building and living in a place like Arcosanti, Soleri lived in Paradise Valley!

Tom Kolaz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments