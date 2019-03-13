"....Mark Brnovich filed suit in Arizona Tax Court in January, alleging Arizona State University has misused its tax-exempt status to benefit private developers.
The lawsuit claims ASU has made real estate deals that shield selected companies from property taxes while generating revenue for the school and the regents, who oversee the state's three public universities...)..." (AP, 3/12/19)
If the Attorney General's suit is upheld by the Courts, the Members of the Arizona Board of Regents that Supported these Real Estate deals to benefit Private Developers, MUST be removed from Office for Abuse of Power!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.