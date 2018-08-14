re: Arizona Daily Star Aug. 12th , local education cover story describing not enough qualified teachers, low teacher salaries and poor teacher retention. Now the districts are resorting to importing teachers from India, the Philippines and Singapore. Yes, from third World Countries.
At a Pennsylvania Teacher job fare, a local superintendent reported Arizona was ridiculed for its $3,500 per student budget, or less than 30% of what other States spend. The results are obvious, poor academic progress, teacher retention, soliciting donations for school supplies and losing students to Charter schools and home schooling.
Red for Ed was an awakening, but not nearly enough. We need to demand the legislature fix school funding. For starters, why lose $114 million to income tax credits, money that could otherwise go to education and teacher retention.
Remember, the future payers into Social Security are in today’s classrooms.
Robert Fabio
East side
