So, the state is in possession of a windfall. There are dueling factions within the Republican party - refund to taxpayers or keep in a rainy day fund. Hello! It's pouring outside. I was the very lucky recipient of great public education that included elementary through high-school, a year in community college, and then on to a nearly free public university in the 1970s. As a result, I ended up a fairly high paid professional always landing in the top income bracket for taxes. I won, the state government won, and the federal government won. What a fantastic investment for all. Our schools, community colleges, and universities are underfunded. I will celebrate the day when the Republicans in our state legislature can see beyond their noses and make a wise investment in education - starting at the earliest levels. The return on that investment will be great.
sally reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.