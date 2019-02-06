The K-12 Code of Ethics proposed by Rep. Finchem is a necessary measure to halt what is not only an Arizona outrage but a national. The left-wing teacher unions sponsored the last Women's March even after many of the original March's participants withdrew because of the racist and anti-Semitic views of its leaders. It is inappropriate for public employees charged with teaching young children to inflict their political prejudices on them, whether they are prejudices of the left or the right. A letter writer to the Star pooh pooh's the idea that teachers do use their classrooms as political platforms. The evidence that they do, however, is overwhelming. You can find the proof on our website www.stopk12indoctrination.org.
David Horowitz
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
