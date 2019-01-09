As a former classroom teacher, I fear that Rep. Finchem's bill would prevent classroom discussion, even on his own bill. In science classes, discussions on global warming and evolution would be much too controversial. In history classes, discussions on Supreme Court decisions and amendments to the Constitution would be unlawful. So, too, would be conflicting views on whether or not to send our troops to battle. To hold that controversy can be avoided is to support the view that some authority will determine what is and what is not acceptable to discuss in class. Such a determination is the sterile foundation of autocracy. Encouraging students to examine different views on any topic is the fertilizer that helps democracy bloom.
Kent Barrabee
Northwest side
